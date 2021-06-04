Sentinel police log for June 4

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Clifton Moats, 36, of Carlisle, was charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking June 2 in connection with a May 6 burglary at Burger King on Allen Road.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Danielle Johnson, 25, of Newville was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and use and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident on April 13 in the area of 100 North High Street, police reported this week. Police said she was pulled over for not having official certification of inspection. During the stop, police noticed signs of intoxication and found methamphetamine in her purse after a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in her car.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Jayden Selvey, 21, of Harrisburg and Zahir Anderson, 18, of Harrisburg, were arrested on warrants on May 28 and charged possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Police said that at 7:20 p.m. April 6 they were called to Capital City Mall to assist Dauphin County Parole and Swatara Township Police in a search for suspects in an armed robbery in Swatara Township. One of the suspects had been wearing a GPS ankle monitor because they were on probation in Dauphin County at the time. Police found the suspects in a Kia Sorrento. In a search conducted after the vehicle was impounded, police said they also found three loaded handguns with at least 44 rounds of ammunition, three digital scales, clear plastic sandwich bags, suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, a silver metal grinder, a "blunt" style cigarette with an odor of marijuana, and a vaporizer pen containing a green oily liquid and stamped with a marijuana leaf warning symbol. Police also seized $1,500 in cash.
- Brandon Hess, 29, of Middletown, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, escape and possession of an instrument of crime after an incident at 2:30 a.m. June 3. Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Hummel Avenue for an active theft and found Hess had entered and attempted to steal a vehicle. When police tried to arrest him, Hess attempted to flee.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Tyler Alston, 20, of Mechanicsburg, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking after an incident at 5:50 p.m. June 2 in the 500 block of Meadowcroft Circle. Police said Alston assaulted a woman and placed a child in danger in the process. During the incident, he also damaged the property of another victim and stole the woman's property. Alston is being held without bail in Cumberland County Prison.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.