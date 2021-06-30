Sentinel police log for June 30

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jayquan Steven Brown, 19, of Enola, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of State Street at 11:45 a.m. June 26. Police said Brown threw a woman to the ground and grabbed her by the throat. Police said they also located several bruises on the woman's arms. Brown was arrested and later posted $2,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A registration plate was reported stolen from Bard Road in Shippensburg Township at 8:27 p.m. June 28. Police seek information.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the first block of Roxbury Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 5:38 a.m. June 28. Police said Matthew Cornman, 45, of Newville, was operating a 2009 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide south on Roxbury Road when a deer entered his lane of travel. Cornman struck the deer, which caused the motorcycle to fall on its side and slide several feet. Cornman suffered suspected injuries to his left ankle and leg and was transported to the hospital. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.
