Sentinel police log for June 30

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for a motorcyclist after the driver fled a traffic stop in the first block of West Baltimore Street at 9:14 p.m. June 27. Police said officers attempted to stop the motorbike for operating recklessly, but the operator failed to stop for the police lights and sirens. Police eventually discontinued the chase in the area of Royer Road and Walnut Bottom Road. The motorcycle is described as smaller with blue and white fenders and distinct gold or yellow wheels. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Drell Eugene Waters, 22, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and a summary traffic violation after a traffic stop at Wesley Drive at Gettysburg Road at 10:27 p.m. May 2, police reported June 29. Police said they detected an odor of burnt marijuana and identified the driver as Waters. Cigar guts were seen in the center console, and Waters said he smoked marijuana five days ago but did not have a medical marijuana card. Police seized the vehicle and discovered the medical marijuana was prescribed to another person. Police also found a Glock 44 with a loaded magazine, as well as a smoking device. Waters was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
