Sentinel police log for June 3

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- A Steelton man was injured in a two-vehicle crash about 1:30 p.m. May 24 on Interstate 81 south near mile marker 59.2 in Hampden Township. Blake Nolan, 60, was transported to the hospital via East Pennsboro Ambulance Service after his vehicle collided one driven by James Hagan, 33, of Brashear, Texas. Hagan was not injured and details of the crash were not immediately available.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are investigating a case of fraud that occurred at 9:56 a.m. Thursday. Police responded to the Doller General on Hann Way in Mechanicsburg for a report of nonactive fraud. They determined that on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., a black male with dreadlocks used a counterfeit bill. The man was wearing a grey baseball cap, a white face mask, a black T-shirt with a white "wing-like symbol," shorts and white shoes, police said. The man left with the items he purchased using the fake bill. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Andrew Austin, 27, of Lemoyne, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana after an incident that took place about 11 p.m. May 28 on the 100 block of South Third Street in Lemoyne. An officer witnessed Austin smoking marijuana and identified him. Austin then fled on foot while the officer was speaking with him. He was arrested and police determined that he was wanted by Pennsylvania State Parole. Austin was transported to Cumberland County Prison and charges were filed by Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth Beckley's office. Austin was released on his own recognizance and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.