Sentinel police log for June 29

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Police say Katie Raybon, 33, was arrested June 27 on charges of simple assault and harassment after she allegedly injured a person during a domestic dispute that turned physical. Officers took Raybon into custody after responding to a report of an incident on Cypress Lane.

State Police at Chambersburg (717-264-5161)

  • Police say Bobbie Weyant, 42, of Shippensburg, was cited for harassment June 20 on charges stemming from a large disturbance at a wedding in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County. Troopers responded to a report around 7:10 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered that Weyant had placed her hands around the neck of a 61-year-old Lurgan woman without applying force or pressure, according to police.
  • Someone opened a fraudulent bank debit card account in the name of a Shippensburg area man between 8 a.m. on June 15 and 5:52 p.m. on June 23. Police are investigating.
Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 22
Sentinel police log for June 28

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

