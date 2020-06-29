Sentinel police log for June 29

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police say Katie Raybon, 33, was arrested June 27 on charges of simple assault and harassment after she allegedly injured a person during a domestic dispute that turned physical. Officers took Raybon into custody after responding to a report of an incident on Cypress Lane.
State Police at Chambersburg (717-264-5161)
- Police say Bobbie Weyant, 42, of Shippensburg, was cited for harassment June 20 on charges stemming from a large disturbance at a wedding in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County. Troopers responded to a report around 7:10 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered that Weyant had placed her hands around the neck of a 61-year-old Lurgan woman without applying force or pressure, according to police.
- Someone opened a fraudulent bank debit card account in the name of a Shippensburg area man between 8 a.m. on June 15 and 5:52 p.m. on June 23. Police are investigating.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
