Sentinel police log for June 29

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a retail theft incident at Walmart on Noble Boulevard at about 7 p.m. June 27. Police said a man scanned a barcode that was affixed to his wrist instead of scanning the barcode on the merchandise. The man is described as white, about 6-foot and 250 pounds with long brown hair. He was wearing a "WCS" baseball cap, a blue long-sleeved shirt and cargo pants. He was last seen entering a white Ford F-150. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a report of a theft from Walmart at about 3:30 p.m. June 25. Police said a customer opted to receive $100 cash back at a self check-out kiosk but she forgot to take it upon completion of her transaction. After reviewing in-store video surveillance, police determined a man took the cash before paying for his merchandise and leaving the store. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- John Casper Beckey Jr., 37, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person after a domestic incident in the 400 block of Garden Drive at 4:27 p.m. June 28. Police said Beckey was holding a small child in his arms when he stepped into the path of a moving vehicle to prevent the individual from driving away. Police said the child was not harmed during the incident. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and found him at a Hampden Township motel later that evening. He was arrested and remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Wendy Benmouya, 47, of Mohanoy City, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 300 block of Briar Ridge Circle at 11:14 p.m. June 23. Police said Benmouya struck a person with a closed fist in the chest area and head. She was arrested and later posted $500 cash bail.
- Jeremy Matthew Jimenez, 20, of Enola, was charged June 25 with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a non-active fight report in the 200 block of West Dauphin Street at 7:27 p.m. May 7. Police said a victim reported being in a fight earlier in the evening in which the person was struck in the eye twice and fell to the ground, causing injury. An investigation revealed Jimenez as the suspect, and charges were filed via summons.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to UPMC West Shore after a two-vehicle crash on the off-ramp of Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 1:17 p.m. June 18, police reported June 28. Police said Katelyn Smith, 20, of New Bloomfield, was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion on the off-ramp when she failed to notice a 2017 Subaru Forester that stopped at the posted yield sign in front of her. Her vehicle struck the rear-end of the Subaru. Smith was not injured, but a passenger in the Subaru, Melanie Grem, 36, of Lanidsburg, was transported to the hospital for suspected minor head injuries. The driver of the Subaru, Nathan Behe, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.