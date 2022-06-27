 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for June 27

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)

  • Multiple items were taken from a home in a burglary in the 100 block of Hollar Avenue in Shippensburg sometime before 9 p.m. June 23. Police said someone made entry into the home and stole items. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area and ask that anyone with surveillance or information contact them.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a three-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 81 in South Middleton Township at 3:52 p.m. June 22. Police said Lewis Harper, 53, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was driving a tractor-trailer on I-81 north, following too closely to a 2020 Ford Ranger, which it rear-ended when the Ranger and a tractor-trailer in front of it slowed down. Harper and the driver of the Ranger, Ricky Mack, 56, of Carlisle, suffered suspected minor injuries, but Mack's passenger, Sandra Mack, 56, of Carlisle, was transported to the hospital. The driver of the other tractor trailer was unhurt. The highway was closed for about 30 minutes due to the crash, with traffic controlled by Carlisle Fire Police.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

