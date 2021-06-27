 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for June 27
Sentinel police log for June 27

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • A woman was injured but refused transport to a hospital after a crash at the intersection of South Market Street and Cumberland Parkway at about 2:10 p.m. June 25. Police said a vehicle traveling north on South Market Street entered the intersection while another drive traveling east onto Cumberland Parkway also entered the intersection, with each driver saying they believed their light was green. Police did not specify who had the green light, and said one of the drivers suffered reported minor injuries and was evaluated on the scene by EMS.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • A Lancaster man was killed after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 83 north in Harrisburg at 7:28 p.m. June 26. Police said James Bacon, 52, was operating a 1995 Harley-Davidson when he failed to make a left curve on the exit ramp from I-83 north to 2nd Street in Harrisburg. His motorcycle struck the concrete barrier to the right of the road, throwing Bacon from the vehicle. Police said Bacon was using a helmet but died as a result of the crash.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

