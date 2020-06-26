Sentinel police log for June 26

Sentinel police log for June 26

Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • One person was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 4:36 p.m. June 15. Police said Shawn B. Wilson, 42, of Newville, was driving a 1996 Harley-Davidson 1200 Sportster south on Heberlig Road in Upper Mifflin Township when he went off the left side of the road and into an embankment.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

