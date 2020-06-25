Sentinel police log for June 25

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle for evaluation after a crash in the 900 block of Longs Gap Road about 5 p.m June 24. Police said Devin Simmons of Carlisle was driving a vehicle north on Longs Gap Road when the vehicle lost its front driver's side wheel, which crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police did not specify who was transported to the hospital.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Several vehicle parts worth about $2,000 were stolen from a vehicle on Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township before 10:58 a.m. June 23. Police said the suspect or suspects were operating an early 2000s black Ford F350 with dual smoke stacks.
- Police are investigating a theft in which two victims paid $800 for a security deposit for a house that was advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The payment was made to who they thought was the owner of the residence, but they reported the theft of funds on June 23.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
