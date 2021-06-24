 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for June 24
0 Comments

Sentinel police log for June 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Morgan Wike, 31, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and accidents involving damaged to vehicle or property after a crash on Hathaway Drive on June 18. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene without notifying the property owner. Police located Wike and determined she was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash.
  • Rakesh Patel, 51, of Carlisle, was charged on June 23 via summons with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, tampering with records and criminal conspiracy of theft after police responded to a reported theft at a motel on May 19. During the investigation, police said they learned Patel had been stealing money from the motel and falsifying the motel's billing system to cover up the theft. Police said Patel also taught another employee how to falsify the system. Another man was also charged, though with two of the charges considered felonies, but his records are still inactive.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Bradley Rynard, 39, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor simple assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 500 block of Lexington Avenue at 1:26 p.m. June 23. Police said Rynard physically assaulted a woman and stole her vehicle, which was later recovered. He was arrested and remains in prison on $30,00 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adrenaline junkie puts on incredible flyboard show by cruise ship

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for June 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes an incident involving juveniles at Newville park, an apartment search that resulted in drug and firearm charges, and a vehicle theft investigation in Lower Allen.

Sentinel police log for June 17
Police Log

Sentinel police log for June 17

Today's Sentinel police log includes an investigation into wires and a pole down in Shippensburg Township, as well as a minor crash investigation in West Pennsboro Township.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News