Sentinel police log for June 24

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Morgan Wike, 31, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and accidents involving damaged to vehicle or property after a crash on Hathaway Drive on June 18. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene without notifying the property owner. Police located Wike and determined she was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash.
- Rakesh Patel, 51, of Carlisle, was charged on June 23 via summons with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, tampering with records and criminal conspiracy of theft after police responded to a reported theft at a motel on May 19. During the investigation, police said they learned Patel had been stealing money from the motel and falsifying the motel's billing system to cover up the theft. Police said Patel also taught another employee how to falsify the system. Another man was also charged, though with two of the charges considered felonies, but his records are still inactive.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Bradley Rynard, 39, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor simple assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 500 block of Lexington Avenue at 1:26 p.m. June 23. Police said Rynard physically assaulted a woman and stole her vehicle, which was later recovered. He was arrested and remains in prison on $30,00 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.