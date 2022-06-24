Sentinel police log for June 24

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Mohamad Farah, 32, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner and misdemeanor simple assault following an incident that took place in the Cumberland County Prison Thursday afternoon. Farah, an inmate, attempted to assault another inmate. When a correctional officer intervened, police said Farah bit the officer and spit in the faces of two other responding officers. His monetary bail is set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6. Details regarding the officers' conditions are unknown at this time.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a reported retail theft that occurred June 19 around 4:30 p.m. at Weis Market located on West King Street. They are looking for assistance in identifying both the suspect and a vehicle that could be related to the incident and are asking anyone with information to call them.