Sentinel police log for June 24

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- An iPad and liquor were stolen from Brick Kitchen & Bar in the 100 block of West High Street before 8:15 a.m. June 22. Police said there was damage to both rear doors of the restaurant.
- Aden C. Fischbach, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 800 block of Hamilton Street at 10:43 a.m. June 22. Police said Fischbach had shoved a woman onto a couch and struck her in the side of the head during an argument. He was arrested and released on $900 unsecured bail.
- Joshua Jerod Siegfried, 37, of Carlisle, and Janessa Rustamov, 32, of Carlisle, face charges after police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot for multiple children left unattended in a vehicle at 2:39 p.m. June 7. Police said a small marijuana blunt was also found in the vehicle. Police said that given the weather conditions during the day, Siegfried was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children and possession of a small amount of marijuana, and Rustamov was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children on June 22 via summons.
Mechanicsburg Borough Police (717-691-3300)
- The front driver's side window of a vehicle was broken while it was parked in the first block of Edgewood Drive after 11 p.m. June 20.
- Items, including mostly cash and other small items, were stolen from vehicles in the first block of East Locust Street and the first and 100 blocks of West Green Street overnight between June 22 and June 23. Those who believe their vehicles were entered, whether or not items were taken, should report the incident to police.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was injured on South Spring Garden Street in South Middleton Township at 4:21 p.m. June 19. Police said an unknown model Jeep was traveling south on South Spring Garden Street, passing a vehicle on a blind right curve while exceeding the speed limit. Police said the vehicle crested a small hill, slammed on its brakes to slow down, but still continued forward, striking a pedestrian. The 77-year-old Mount Holly Springs man had attempted to jump out of the way but was struck by the driver's side mirror, resulting in injuries. The Jeep continued without stopping toward Bonnybrook Road.
- A driver was injured after a one-vehicle crash on McClures Gap Road near Campground Road in Lower Frankford Township at 7:41 p.m. June 21. Police said Nicole Wilson, 42, of Carlisle, was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan west on McClures Gap Road when her vehicle, for unknown reasons, traveled off the road and struck a tree. Wilson was wearing her seat belt and was injured. She was cited for speeding.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a tractor-trailer attempted to make a right-hand turn onto North High Street from the eastbound lane of East Main Street in Newville, but struck a utility poleat the intersection before fleeing at 3:58 p.m. June 20.
- A motorcyclist was injured after a crash on Big Spring Road in North Newton Township at 6:46 p.m. June 8, police reported June 23. Jerry Parsons, 58, of Shippensburg, was operating a 1994 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy south on Big Spring Road when he failed to make a right curve due to his speed and lost control of the motorcycle, which fell to its side and into a grass ditch. Police said Parsons was not wearing a helmet, eye protection or long sleeves at the time of the crash, and he refused transport to a hospital.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
