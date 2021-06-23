Sentinel police log for June 23

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- William Dennison, 51, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony disseminating child pornography, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that started in March. Police said they received information about possible possession and dissemination of child pornography in March, and on June 22, police executed a search warrant at his residence. Working with Pennsylvania State Police and Derry Township Police, Upper Allen police arrested Dennison, who remains in prison on $15,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- A gold 2017 Ford Focus with Pennsylvania registration LKW-0150 was stolen from the Beacon Hill neighborhood before 6 a.m. June 22. Police were initially dispatched to the neighborhood for reports of multiple vehicle entries, where purses, credit cards, cash and car keys were reported stolen from at least eight victims. Police are looking for the stolen vehicle and are reminding residents to lock their cars and not leave anything of value in plain view.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Matthew Joseph Bird, 43, of Lemoyne, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief after a call for a suspicious person in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue about 5:30 p.m. June 21. Police found Bird and said they determined that he had broken into a residence and caused damage. He remains in prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- Multiple unsecured vehicles were entered in the early morning hours of June 22 along West Foxcroft Drive in Wormleysburg. Police are asking residents to check their home surveillance systems for suspicious activity.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a road rage incident that involved two motorcycles and a red SUV in the area of Forge Road at West First Street in South Middleton Township at 5:53 p.m. June 20. Police did not release any further details about what occurred.
- Omar Molina-Laureano, 37, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a business parking lot in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike at 6:35 p.m. June 20. The incident had initially started as a medical emergency on Interstate 81 south. During the investigation, Molina-Laureano was found in possession of drugs. He remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling east on Mount Rock Road in West Pennsboro Township attempted to make a right turn to travel onto Graham Road but side-swiped a utility pole, causing it to snap. The vehicle continued in an unknown direction.
- A vehicle on North Baltimore Avenue at East Watts Street in Mount Holly Springs was struck by multiple eggs sometime before June 19. No damages were reported.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a commercial vehicle traveling north on I-81 in Southampton Township exited the left side of the road, traveled into the median and struck a sign. The truck continued north, leaving the scene, and the driver did not contact law enforcement.
- One person was injured but not transported to a hospital after a crash on York Road at East Springville Road in South Middleton Township at 4:24 p.m. June 17. Police said Timothy Roland, 27, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2017 Nissa NV1500 van on York Road heading toward Carlisle when he swerved to avoid hitting an unknown vehicle that was stopped awaiting a left turn onto East Springville Road. His van struck a tree off the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn. Roland was injured but refused transport. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.