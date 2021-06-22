Sentinel police log for June 22

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Someone broke the rear passenger side window of a vehicle parked at the Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S. West St., and a purse was taken from inside the vehicle sometime before 6:13 p.m. June 14. Police said the parking lot was full during the incident, and it is likely someone was nearby when the vehicle was damaged. Police seek information.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Kyle Levi Kimmel, 29, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor loitering and prowling after Kimmel allegedly entered a neighbor's home in the 300 block of East Garfield Street at 10:31 p.m. June 20 and confronted the victim about "power tools" being used late at night, though police noted it was a handheld mixer that the person was using for cooking. Kimmel allegedly struck the victim's dog in the head, though the dog appeared uninjured. When police interviewed him, he initially denied what knowing what happened and refused to provide his information to police. However, he admitted to going to the neighbor's residence and then challenged police to arrest him. Kimmel was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A Kahr Arms handgun was taken from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 300 block of East Portland Street sometime between May 26 and June 1, police reported June 22. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a report of a suspected theft of a package in the 200 block of West Main Street at 4:36 p.m. June 1, police reported June 22. A witness stopped in traffic for a red light saw a passenger in the vehicle in front of them exit the vehicle, run to a front porch, take a package, return to the vehicle and then leave the area. The resident reported they weren't expecting a package at the home.
- Police believe someone tried to force entry into a home in the 1400 block of Apple Drive through the garage, though they were unsuccessful sometime overnight between June 4 and June 5, police reported June 22.
- Frank Tamanini, 28, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor harassment after police were called to the 1000 block of East Simpson Street at 1:14 p.m. June 14 for a report of a man inside a home and indicating he'd like to have intercourse with them. The man left when he was yelled at to leave, and police located Tamanini based on the description provided by the victim. He was arrested and remains in prison on $18,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Gary Mullen, 69, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the first block of West Yellowbreeches Road in Dickinson Township at 2:18 p.m. June 19. Mullen was arrested and remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.