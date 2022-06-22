Sentinel police log for June 22

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in the 5000 block of Louise Lane at about 5 a.m. June 21. Police said a deer had run into the road, colliding with the motorcycle and forcing the operator to fall from the vehicle and strike a light pole. The driver, whom police did not name, was transported from the scene via Penn State Health EMS.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Jeremy Brown, 33, of Harrisburg, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and harassment after an incident in the 800 block of Fairfield Street in Monroe Township a little after midnight on June 6, police reported June 21. Police said Brown forced his way into a woman's home, where a physical altercation occurred. Brown was taken into custody in Harrisburg, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.
- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in South Newton Township at 5:40 a.m. June 13. Police said Lisa Wolff, 49, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra north on I-81 in the right lane when she failed to maintain her lane of travel and exited the road. The vehicle rolled about four times before coming to rest off of the highway. Wolff and her passenger, Donell Mims, 45, of Carlisle, were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and Wolff was cited for speeding.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.