Sentinel police log for June 22

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Kimberly Nicole Dean, 27, of Albrightsville, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident report at a motel on the Harrisburg Pike on June 17. Police said Dean had gotten into a physical fight with a woman, who showed signs of recent physical injury. Dean was taken into custody, arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
