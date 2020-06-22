Sentinel police log for June 22

Sentinel police log for June 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Kimberly Nicole Dean, 27, of Albrightsville, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident report at a motel on the Harrisburg Pike on June 17. Police said Dean had gotten into a physical fight with a woman, who showed signs of recent physical injury. Dean was taken into custody, arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News