Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Josiah Kyle Michael Weller, 26, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor false imprisonment after an incident at the Harvon Motel about 9:50 p.m. June 20. Police said Weller had physically picked up a woman after she left the room and forcibly moved her back inside, then locked the door while standing and blocking it.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Timofey Sakaly, 22, of Shermans Dale, was charged June 19 via summons with misdemeanor criminal mischief after a report of damage at a house on Wertzville Road on March 16. Police watched security footage and saw a man throwing a brick against a car on the property before backing his car into a wooden staircase and leaving the scene.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
People are also reading…
- Dewalt tools and a J-Air compressor with serial number 02252218 were stolen from a construction trailer in the 300 block of Pennington Drive overnight between June 19 and June 20. Police said someone broke into the locked trailer to steal the items.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Chad Eric Zander, 43, of York Haven, was charged June 12 with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor DUI and driving vehicle without an ignition interlock, as well as summary traffic offenses after a pursuit at 2:20 p.m. May 4 that started in the 400 block of North Enola Road. Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle, but it fled officers at a high rate of speed west on Shady Lane. Officers discontinued the pursuit, but they reported June 20 that they determined the operator was Zander. He was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.