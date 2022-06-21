Sentinel police log for June 21

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Terrell M. Wilkinson, 46, of Carlisle, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on June 16 in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike. Wilkinson was arrested after an investigation and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- Eric Mathew Garvey, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter after an investigation into an overdose death in the township on Oct. 23, 2020. Police did not provide details of the death, but court documents show Garvey was arrested and arraigned June 20. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.