Sentinel police log for June 21

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A gray/silver 2012 Ford Focus sedan was reported stolen from the 300 block of Melbourne Lane at 7 a.m. June 21. The stolen vehicle's registration number is LDM8279. In the same area, someone broke into a vehicle and stole property sometime between 10 p.m. June 20 and 6 a.m. June 21.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-691-7500)
- Four people were injured in a three-car crash on Route 581 in Hampden Township at 1:31 p.m. June 19. Police said Adrianna M. Kelley, 21, of Hagerstown, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and Franklin W. Watkins Jr., 42, of Hagerstown, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue east on Route 581 near mile marker 4.7 when both vehicles had to stop for traffic. Avery J. Cook. 20, of Enola, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang behind them and was unable to stop before hitting the back of Kelley's vehicle, which in turn hit Watkins' vehicle. Kelley and two children in her car suffered suspected minor injuries and were taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital. A passenger in Watkins's vehicle also suffered suspected minor injuries.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Rosemary D. Ruhl, 85, of Dauphin, was killed in a crash at 7:50 p.m. May 30 on Route 322 in Reed Township. Police said Ruhl was attempting to merge onto Route 322 in a 2013 Toyota Camry when the car was hit near the driver's side door by a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Kaitlyn E. Westcott, 31, of Ashville, New York. Westcott and three passengers in her car suffered suspected minor injuries. A passenger in Ruhl's car also suffered suspected minor injuries.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 6:35 p.m. June 17 on South Second Street in Newport when an unknown car hit the rear bumper of a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that was parked along the street. The hit-and-run car is believed to be a silver Mitsubishi sedan that would have front passenger side damage. Police seek information.
- A window screen on an attached garage was slashed sometime between 3 p.m. June 1 and 10:30 a.m. June 2 on Richwine Road in Carroll Township. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.