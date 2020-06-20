Sentinel police log for June 20

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Joshua Eidenschink, 35, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle in relation to an April 1 traffic stop in which police allege Eidenschink possessed a stolen PA emissions inspection certificate that was connected to a burglary earlier this year.
- Jawanza Fenner, 38, was charged with providing a false statement to purchase a firearm after police were alerted to a Nov. 27, 2019 Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) denial indicating Fenner had attempted to purchase a firearm while prohibited from doing so.
- Lorne Ford, 50, was charged with providing a false statement to purchase a firearm after police were alerted to a Dec. 27, 2019 Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) denial indicating Ford had attempted to purchase a firearm while prohibited from doing so.
- Eric King, 61, was charged with theft by deception and unlawful access after police allege he used friend’s bank card to make multiple unauthorized ATM withdrawals of over $500 on June 9.
- Janice Fecteau, 47, was charged with careless driving and failure to stop after a collision on June 16 in which police allege Fecteau left the scene of an accident without providing insurance information after striking another occupied vehicle on the first block of East High Street.
- Robert Fisher, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment in connection with a domestic disturbance call June 16 on the first block of North East Street, according to police.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Antony Martinez, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct after police say they stopped a truck on June 14 which had been identified as having picked up a man seen defecating behind a dumpster at a motel. Police allege they identified Martinez, the truck’s passenger, as the suspected defecator.
- Ishtar Lazuli, 40, was charged with retail theft after police allege he took four bags of ice and a coffee from an establishment on Trindle Road without paying.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.