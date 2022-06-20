Sentinel police log for June 20

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Austin Lee Holler, 20, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with rape of a child, rape forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors after an investigation into an assault in the area of LeTort Park that occurred "within the past few months." Police said they charged Holler on July 17 related to a sexual assault of a child younger than 13. Police did not release any further details about the crime or date and asked anyone with additional information to contact them. Holler remains in Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place in the Giant parking lot at about 5:35 p.m. June 18. Police said a customer's vehicle struck the vehicle of an employee, causing significant damage. The striking vehicle is a newer model Chevrolet 3500 with a tonneau cover, and the driver is believed to be a white man about 50 years old who is 5-foot-8 and was wearing a green shirt and khaki shorts. Police seek information.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Spring Road at Cavalry Road at 10:54 a.m. June 18. Police said Molly Rhoads of Duncannon was driving south on Spring Road when she failed to see a vehicle stopped for the traffic light and rear-ended the vehicle. A passenger in the struck vehicle, Edward Shull, was transported to the hospital for injuries.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating an incident in which a man sleeping at Stoughstown Mennonite Church on Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township was shot with a BB gun at 2:41 p.m. June 16. The description of the vehicle involved is a small red truck accompanied by a dark-colored Cadillac Escalade. Police seek information.
- Spare change and four T-shirts were stolen from a residence during a burglary on Peach Orchard Drive in Penn Township sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June 16. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a case in which an employee at Burger King on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township received a call at 5:55 p.m. June 17 from a spoofed number where the caller threatened them. Police seek information.
- Money was stolen from the Holly Car Wash on West Trindle Road in South Middleton Township after someone forced their way into the business at 4:35 a.m. June 18. The man was described as tall and white and was driving a silver Subaru SUV.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.