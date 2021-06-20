Sentinel police log for June 20

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Four juveniles were banned from Newville Park for a period of time, with two of them being cited for smoking in the park and another being cited for tampering with a camera after an incident on June 17. Police on June 18 discovered that a surveillance camera at the park had been tampered with. Police reviewed footage from 7:40 p.m. June 17 and found four juveniles vaping in the park, which is against borough ordinance. One of the juveniles slapped the camera, causing a minor alignment issue, and they were seen splattering soda over the concrete concession area.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Jaykwan Anthony Mitchell, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a domestic call in the 4100 block of Gettysburg Road at 2:32 p.m. June 17. Police said Mitchell was in the apartment and admitted to having smoked a blunt but claimed there was no more marijuana and no one else in the apartment. Police located another man during a sweep - Quintir Shylyn Simmons, 22, of York, who was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and misdemeanor false identification, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police said a search of the apartment produced marijuana blunts, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .40 round and drum magazine and a 9mm pistol with a full magazine. They both remain in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- Isaac Blackwell, 18, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody on June 17 on charges of felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after overnight incidents between May 28 and May 29. Police were dispatched to the area of Scarsdale Drive for vehicles being entered, with one vehicle - a white 2020 VW Atlas - being stolen. The victim was able to track the vehicle, and officers were able to follow it from a home in York to a gas station in Harrisburg to finally the Harrisburg Mall. Police said Blackwell arrived with a different stolen vehicle and met with two women who were seeing fleeing the vehicle into the mall. All three were able to leave without police contact. Blackwell was interviewed on June 7 in reference to the theft of several vehicles in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, and he admitted to being involved in the VW theft. He was arraigned and posted $20,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.