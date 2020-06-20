Sentinel police log for June 20

Upper Allen Township Police (717-785-2445)

  • Larry "Ray" Avila, of Dillsburg, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft from motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at nighttime after reports of thefts between June 5 and June 17. Police said he was identified after posting stolen property for sale online. On June 20, an undercover officer purchased the property and a subsequent search yielded further stolen property. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Central Booking. He was then arraigned and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $30,000 bail.

