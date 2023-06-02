Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Police are seeking information about the pictured suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred on West Big Spring Avenue near Fairfield Street Thursday. The woman was found standing inside the victim's garage.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday around 5:10 p.m. on Ritner Highway west of its intersection with Mooredale Road in West Pennsboro Township. Eugene Purcell, 89, of Carlisle, pulled out of a Ritner Highway driveway in his 2000 Ford Taurus to turn left in front of Joann Gilkey, 59, of Mount Holly Springs, who was traveling west on her 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle. Police said Gilkey attempted to brake but collided with with the driver's side door of Purcell's vehicle. She was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Purcell was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Cumberland Goodwill EMS, police said.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Tristan Hanshaw, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault after an investigation that began in February. Police said a woman reported that Hanshaw had sexually assaulted her on several occasions over the past few years. He surrendered and was released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Anthony Newman, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with felony materially false written statement for the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm and misdemeanor statement under penalty. Police said he attempted to purchase a firearm at Dunham's Sports on Oct. 6, 2021, and provided false or misleading information on an official government form. He was arrested May 26 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.
- Police announced Thursday they are investigating a terroristic threat incident at a business along the 1700 block of Shearer Drive. They said there is no indication of danger to the public.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Adrian Beard, 58, of York, was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after an August incident. Police said a resident reported a theft that had occurred between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Goodwill store. The woman said when she went to pay for her items, she realized her wallet was not in her purse. The following day she was contacted by a JC Penny employee who recovered the wallet but cash, credit cards and other documents were still missing. Security footage revealed a man, whom police identified as Beard, had followed the woman around the store and attempted to steal her wallet from her purse at 2:56 p.m. before he was successful in doing so around 3:09 p.m. Police said Beard left in his black Lincoln sedan and went toward the Capital City Mall around 3:09 p.m. Surveillance footage also showed the sedan leaving the mall the same day. Beard was arrested June 1 after he failed to show up for his hearing and was transported to Dauphin County Prison. His bail is set at $500 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Rodney Lane, 41, of Shippensburg was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault after police responded to a domestic incident at the 300 block of Shepherd Lane on May 24. Lane was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison where his bail is set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Dion Magaro, 45, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats and summary harassment after an incident that took place around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of Pine Hill Road. Officers determined the victim had been assaulted during a domestic altercation. Police took Magaro into custody, and he was transported to the Cumberland County Prison where he was unable to post the $40,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.
- Angel Dejesus, 53, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident that occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of South Enola Road. Officers said the victim reported being assaulted during a domestic altercation. Dejesus was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison where his bail was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.