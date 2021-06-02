Sentinel police log for June 2

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- A silver 10-speed mountain bike equipped with a motor and gas tank was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of West Main Street between May 27 and May 28. Police said someone had walked through a car port and doorway with a posted "no trespassing" sign to get to the bicycle.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a reported theft from South Middleton Youth Softball that was reported on May 28. Police did not release any further details.
- A 2009 green Kawasaki ATV was stolen sometime before 4 a.m. May 27 on Carlisle Road in South Middleton Township.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the 2000 block of Jericho Road in Centre Township about 8:30 p.m. May 29. Police said a vehicle traveling west on Jericho Road went off the road and struck a porch and mailbox of a residence. The driver then fled.
- Police are investigating a theft of two cases of Corona beer from a cooler at Sheetz in the 1500 block of State Road in Penn Township at 12:52 p.m. May 25.
- A pair of Apple Airpods were stolen from a locker at Newport High School on May 23.
- A motorcyclist was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Raccoon Valley Road at Halls Road in Saville Township at 10:31 p.m. May 22. Police said Justin Haines, 27, of Millerstown, was operating a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja east on Raccoon Valley Road at a high rate of speed when he attempted to turn right onto Halls Road but failed to slow in time, losing control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid on the road and struck an embankment. Haines was not wearing a helmet and was flown to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Life Lion.
- Police said someone broke into a home on Mahanoy Valley Road in Miller Township, ate multiple bags of Ramen noodles and left food bowls in the victim's sink before 6:30 p.m. April 30, police reported June 1.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Route 322/22 in Howe Township at 10:01 p.m. May 26. Police said a black sedan traveling in the left lane of the highway struck the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane before fleeing.
- One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Spring Road in Carroll Township at 12:51 p.m. May 23. Police said Fred Showalter, 59, of Mifflintown, was driving a 2013 Nissan Titan north on Spring Road when he struck the rear of a 2008 Honda Pilot that was stopped waiting to make a left turn. Showalter was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center. The 17-year-old driver and a teen passenger in the Pilot were not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.