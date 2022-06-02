 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for June 2

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Shawn Paul Swingler, 49, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdmeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of Erford Road at 10:53 p.m. May 26. Police said a victim was bleeding from her nose and mouth, and Swingler is suspected of having also threatened her during the altercation. Swingler was arrested, arraigned and later released on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

