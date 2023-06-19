Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Thomas Lee Kinsler, 54, homeless, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary dangerous burning and public drunkenness after an incident behind a business in the 100 block of North Hanover Street at 11:48 p.m. June 17. Police said a man was attempting to light a pile of trash on fire, and police found Kinsler under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, and police said Kinsler threatened to get this firearm and kill the police officers. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $7,000 cash bail.
- A Canon camera with a lens attachment was stolen from a car parked behind Forest Park Health Center in the 700 block of Walnut Bottom Road sometime before 8 a.m. June 2. Police seek information.
- Dorian Arnell Simmons, 58, of Carlisle, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 200 block of E Street at 11:50 a.m. June 8. Police said Simmons had choked a woman and struck her with a frying pan. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $49,000 cash bail.
People are also reading…
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle struck mailboxes belonging to two houses in the first block of Stonehouse Road in Dickinson Township at about 10 p.m. June 15 before fleeing the scene.
- Two people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a three-vehicle crash on York Road at Fairview Street in South Middleton Township at 1:23 p.m. June 13. Police said Jamie Erb, 48, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2008 Toyota Avalon west on York Road when she failed to stop at a steady red traffic light and struck the side of a 2022 Ford Escape that was traveling south on Fairview Street. The Escape then struck a third vehicle that was traveling east on York Road and slowing down at the red light. Erb and the driver of the Escape, Deborah Kelly, 55, of Carlisle, were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. The other driver was not injured. Police said the incident caused the road to be shut down along York Road going both east and west.