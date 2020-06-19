Sentinel police log for June 19

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

• Police responded to a call of a female threatening suicide around 3:28 p.m. June 9 along Valley Road in Carroll Township. Upon arrival, police determined the female was unharmed and she was safety transported from the scene by EMS personnel.

• Police are investigating the theft of a Beach Trophy 126 tan/rock colored kayak from an address along the West Juniata Parkway in Greenwood Township between June 6 and 12. Police seek information.

• Police investigated a report on June 8 of a mailbox being damaged along Notch Road in Watts Township. A black pickup truck of unknown make and model was seen in the vicinity at the time of the incident. Police seek information.

