Sentinel police log for June 18

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police are investigating a number of burglaries and thefts from vehicles that occurred in the overnight hours between June 15 and June 16, as well as between June 16 and June 17 in the Orchard Glen and Winding Hills neighborhoods. Police are asking residents to review their video cameras and video doorbells to look for suspicious people. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a crime should contact them.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Travis Lippy, 33, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as summary harassment, after an incident on Cleversburg Road in Southampton Township at 10 a.m. June 12. Lippy was arraigned with bail initially set at $49,000 cash, which was later reduced to $5,000. He remains in Cumberland County Prison.
  • Three large rocks were thrown through an exterior window at a business in the 300 block of York Road in South Middleton Township sometime between noon June 11 and 6:30 a.m. June 15. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

