Sentinel police log for June 17

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Taylor Nunziato, 28, who police said lives in Harrisburg, though court documents say she is from Sanford, North Carolina, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and two misdemeanor counts of promoting prostitution after a May 27 incident, police reported June 17. Police took a report that Nunziato was engaging in providing prostitution services, and property was also stolen from an undisclosed location. Police obtained an arrest warrant, and Nunziato surrendered to the court. She was released on $8,000 unsecured bail.
- Police are looking for what is likely a blue SUV with damage to the passenger side mirror after a hit-and-run crash about 3:30 p.m. June 15 in the 1000 block of East Lisburn Road. Police said the vehicle would have been driving east on East Lisburn Road when it struck mailboxes.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a report of theft by deception after an incident in June in South Middleton Township. Police said two victims paid for work on their vehicle but were told the money they provided for the service was fake, and they were deceived into paying additional money as a result. The investigation continues.
- A ring was turned into the State Police Carlisle station on June 15 after it was found in the area of the Waggoner's Gap Hawk Watch in Spring Township, Perry County. The owner can claim the ring by calling State Police.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.