Sentinel police log for June 17

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two drivers were injured and transported by EMS after a crash at 3:38 p.m. June 16 on West Lisburn Road at the on-ramp of Route 15 north. Police did not report the names of the drivers, but said one driver traveling west on West Lisburn Road ran a red light and struck another driver who was turning onto Route 15. Both vehicles became disabled in the crash.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- William Xavier Davis, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and fleeing police, as well as misdemeanor tampering with evidence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license for the third or more time, after a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Third Street in Lemoyne at about 9:30 a.m. May 29. Police reported June 16 that Davis didn't stop for the traffic stop, and a short pursuit occurred. The officer discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons, but Davis was identified as the driver and later observed walking. When officers approached him, police said Davis attempted to discard a bag containing a large amount of suspected controlled substances. Davis was taken into custody and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Ronald Martin Pettis, 52, of Steelton, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident at Sheetz on Erford Road in Camp Hill at 10:19 p.m. June 7. The store reported that about $100 worth of beer was stolen. Officers arrived and located the suspect, later identified as Pettis, in the area. Pettis was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.