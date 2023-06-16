Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for a man in connection to a retail theft that occurred at Walmart along Noble Boulevard on May 9. The man stole items that cost a total of $53.80 and fled from store security, police said.
- Police received a report Wednesday that someone stole a Cricket Wireless Samsung cellphone from an unlocked home on the 100 block of North West Street. They believe the thief is an acquaintance of the victim and that this was not a random incident.
- Harrison Cozort, 30, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor accident involving damage to an attended vehicle or property and summary backing up a vehicle improperly after an incident that took place around 3 p.m. June 5. Police said Cozort backed into an occupied vehicle on the north side West Louther Street, causing front-end damage. When the owner of the vehicle confronted Cozort, police said he told her he would not provide his name or insurance information because he did not damage her vehicle and he left the scene. He was arrested and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.
- Police are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred May 27 while the vehicle was parked in the Walmart parking lot along Noble Boulevard. Items were stolen from a red Kia Soul that was parked in a handicap space near the entrance to the pharmacy, police said.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Brian Estright, 47, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident that took place May 15 on the 400 block of North Enola Road. The victim reported that a man, whom police identified as Estright, had taken several items worth a total of $34. He was arrested Thursday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.
- Nathan Stover, 52, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident that occurred April 8 on the 200 block of Susquehanna Avenue. Police said the victim reported being assaulted during a domestic altercation. Police took Stover into custody. His unsecured bail was set at $100 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.