Sentinel police log for June 16

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Michael Reginald Kerecman, 30, of Altoona, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misbranding a controlled substance, as well as summary public drunkenness after a report of an intoxicated person on the property of a business in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike on June 15. Police located Kerecman who admitted to taking "speed" earlier in the day and said he had drugs in his vehicle that was parked on the property. Police said they saw multiple syringes scattered throughout the driver's compartment, and a search discovered 110 bags of suspected heroin, multiple syringes and a digital scale. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Nicole E. Faucon, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was arraigned on June 1 on a felony charge of hindering apprehension in relation to a May 1 incident. Police said they contacted Faucon several times to warn her about the consequences of harboring a fugitive while they attempted to serve an arrest warrant, and during an investigation, they found that she had harbored a person after the warnings. Faucon surrendered to an arrest warrant on June 1 and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
