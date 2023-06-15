Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for three men they say were involved in a theft at Carlisle Food Mart at about 5 p.m. May 25, police reported June 14. Police said the three men entered the business and used a system to scam the skill game machines into printing vouchers for winners, using them to steal more than $3,000 from the store. The men were also seen stealing handfuls of cigars and lottery tickets. Police seek information.
- Katharine M. Jordan, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child after a report of a child standing in the intersection of South Spring Garden Street and Ashland Avenue at 8:23 a.m. June 14. Police said they arrived and located the 4-year-old child, though no parent was in sight. They discovered Jordan was the mother and that this was not the first incident where the child left the house and ended up in a dangerous intersection. She was arraigned and released on $2,000 unsecured bail.
- Alfred Lorenzo Clyde, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and defiant trespass after an incident in the 500 block of Cherry Court on June 3, police reported June 14. Police made contact with Clyde, who did not live at the address, and told him to leave, at which time he gathered his belongings and left. However, police were called back about 20 minutes later when Clyde returned. Clyde refused to leave, resisted arrest and attempted to fight officers, police said. He was taken into custody and remains in prison on $7,500 cash bail. The charges were waived to higher court during a preliminary hearing June 14.
- Police reported June 14 that a Carlisle victim nearly lost $3,000 after their online bank account email address was changed fraudulently and someone began transferring funds. The bank helped the victim, and police continue to investigate the incident, but they remind residents to be vigilant of online banking passwords and emails.
- Police are investigating an incident in which a payroll check was fraudulently cashed in October 2022, though it was recently reported to never being received by the victim.
- Lori A. Drayer, 60, of York Springs, was charged with felony retail theft after police said she concealed items in her purse and left Walmart without paying for them. She was taken into custody and charged with a felony count because of multiple previous convictions. She was arraigned and released on $2,500 cash bail.
- Police are warning residents of an email scam after a victim spent $3,500 on gift cards and sent them to a scammer in June. Police received a report on June 7 that a resident received an email that appeared to be from Best Buy's Geek Squad, which told the resident that they were charged for a service they did not purchase. When the victim responded to the email, the scammer said they would refund the money if the victim sent them gift cards. Police warn residents to not respond to emails from unknown address or to emails asking for money. No legitimate business will ask people to pay them in gift cards.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Five people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Ritner Highway at Centerville Road in Penn Township at 12:17 p.m. June 12. Police said Betty Radabaugh, 55, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica south on Ritner Highway when she failed to stop at a steady red signal and traveled into the path of a 2015 Toyota Highland traveling south on Centerville Road. Radabaugh and her two passengers, including a 17-year-old girl, were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries, as were the other driver, Lois Brengel, 65, of Supply, North Carolina, and her 72-year-old passenger. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and Radabaugh was cited for duties at traffic control signals.