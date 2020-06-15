Sentinel police log for June 15

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Apryl Dawn Smith, 41, of Loysville, was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception after a theft investigation at CVS on East High Street at 7 p.m. April 1. A victim had reported that someone fraudulently obtained his medication from the pharmacy in April, and during the investigation, police identified Smith as a suspect. She was charged on June 11.
- Kyle Feaser, 34, of Gardners, on June 10 waived charges of felony fleeing, misdemeanor DUI, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person, as well as summary traffic offenses, to higher court. The charges stem from an incident at 11:14 p.m. June 7 that started when police attempted to stop a truck operated by Feaser. Police said Feaser refused to pull over, eventually abandoning the truck in the Pomfret Street parking garage. He was taken into custody along South Hanover Street after a short pursuit. He was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for August.
- Denzel Juawnn Floyd, 23, of Woodhaven, New York, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary park hours offense after a call for a suspicious vehicle at Thornwald Park at 11:52 p.m. June 5. Police said Floyd was arrested on the drug delivery charges and taken to Cumberland County Prison. He was released on his own recognizance.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Shelby Desiray Tolan, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats, as well as summary harassment after an incident on June 8 on Mimosa Lane. Police said Tolan had caused bodily injury to a person during the domestic incident. When officers placed her into custody, police said she began to resist officers by kicking and headbutting them. While escorted out of the residence, Tolan made threats to return to the residence and burn the victims' vehicles. She was arraigned and released on $100 unsecured bail. She was also charged with theft by unlawful taking after police discovered she had stolen some of the victims' prescription medications.
- Justin Lee Robbins, 25, of York Springs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after police were called to the American Inn to check on a room on June 7. Police spoke with Robbins who admitted to police to being under the influence of acid. Through an investigation, police said Robbins was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed via summons.
- Jhonathan Wingfield, 35, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary registration card not signed after a traffic stop for expired registration plate and illegal window tint on June 7 on the Harrisburg Pike. Police identified the driver as Wingfield and found that he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed via summons.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Sonia J. Towner, 43, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a June 8 incident at 2:10 p.m. at her residence. Police said Towner had assaulted a family member inside the home, causing injury. She was arrested at the scene and transported to Cumberland County Prison. She was released on $500 unsecured bail.
- Walter J. Keim, 48, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with felony strangulation and summary harassment after a reported domestic incident at his residence at 11:55 p.m. June 3. Police said Keim struck a woman and choked her before fleeing the scene. Keim later turned himself in to police and posted $2,000 bail after arraignment. Police said Keim was later charged with indirect criminal contempt for violating a restraining order out of New Jersey in relation to the June 3 incident.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Zachary Raymond Chmielewski, 34, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 300 block of Fulton Street at 12:28 a.m. May 31, police reported June 8. Police said Chmielewski argued with a woman, kicked her and kicked her out of bed, causing a laceration under her eye where she struck her head. He was arrested and later posted $1,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A rear window of a vehicle was damaged by unknown means while it was parked along the roadside in the 200 block of Meadows Road in Lower Mifflin Township sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 13.
- An aluminum catwalk was stolen from a construction site in the 900 block of Centerville Road in Penn Township sometime before 7:22 a.m. June 13.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Items were taken from a residence on White Oak Lane at Reisinger Road in Saville Township sometime between May 29 and 2:12 p.m. June 12. Police did not specify what items were taken in the burglary.
- Someone was seen on camera entering a garage on North 3rd Street in Newport at 5:58 p.m. June 3 and leaving with lawn mower parts, police reported June 15. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which someone driving a Chevrolet Suburban north on Veterans Way in Saville Township left the road at 8:05 p.m. June 10 and drove through a field. The vehicle traveled through another section of fence and onto a road used by the land owner. The vehicle then proceeded west on Pleasant Valley Road before getting back on Veterans Way and fleeing the scene.
- A Highspire man was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Landisburg Road in the area of Sandy Hollow Road in Carroll Township at 10:22 a.m. June 3, police reported June 15. John S. Williams, 70, was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota west on Landisburg Road when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Williams was not wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- A 2014 blue Jeep Patriot that was parked in a driveway on Ridgeview Drive in Marysville was stolen sometime between 1 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. June 9. Someone also entered and moved a vehicle that was parked along Ridgeview Drive. Police seek information.
- A packaged was removed from a resident's front porch on North 4th Street in Newport sometime before 4:18 p.m. June 10.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.