Sentinel police log for June 15

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Gianni Cavero-Aponte, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive at 12:40 a.m. June 14. Police discovered a woman with various assault-related injuries, and police identified Cavero-Aponte as the suspect. He was located inside the apartment, arrested and transported to prison for processing. He was arraigned and later posted $50,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A crash involving a tractor-trailer forced a vehicle to overturn on Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 6:51 p.m. June 6. Police said Aubrey Medley, 68, of Chatham, Virginia, was driving a tractor-trailer in the right lane of I-81 when she attempted to merge into the left lane, where a 2007 Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old Carlisle girl was traveling. The tractor-trailer struck the Honda, forcing the Honda to roll several times and strike an exit sign and mile marker sign before overturning onto the driver side on the right shoulder. Police did not know what injuries the girl suffered in the crash, but noted UPMC Carlisle as a medical facility in the report.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating an incident in which a 12-year-old boy shot himself in the leg in the 100 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Dauphin at 11:05 a.m. June 14. Police said the boy was transported to Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.