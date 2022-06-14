 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for June 14

  • 0
Police log logo new

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Owners of a building on North High Street in Duncannon noticed their building was open the morning of May 30 and on June 4 reported that numerous items were missing from inside the building. Police seek information.
  • Police reported June 14 that Brandon Scott Lenig, 36, no address listed, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and summary harassment on May 14 after police said he continuously sent Facebook messages and letters to a woman and showed up at her place of employment. He remains in Perry County Prison on $15,000 cash bail. Court dockets show Lenig was also charged May 14 with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal mischief.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 10

Sentinel police log for June 10

Today's police log includes a crash with injuries, felony charges of rape and sexual assault and three theft-related investigations. 

Sentinel police log for June 8

Sentinel police log for June 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes sexual assault and aggravated assault arrests out of Middlesex, as well as a false report arrest in Shippensburg.

Sentinel police log for June 13

Sentinel police log for June 13

Today's police log includes felony strangulation, two cases theft, simple assault and terroristic threats, trespassing, forgery and two crashes with injuries. 

Sentinel police log for June 3

Sentinel police log for June 3

Today's police log includes a crash with injuries, an investigation into a fraudulent transaction and felony flight to avoid apprehension.

Sentinel police log for May 31

Sentinel police log for May 31

Today's Sentinel police log includes men arrested on theft warrants in Carlisle and a crash outside the Boiling Springs Memorial Day parade.

Sentinel police log for June 1

Sentinel police log for June 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a drug arrest at a park, and an investigation into a social media threat at Trinity High School.

Watch Now: Related Video

Day against child labor: 800,000 children work in coco plantations in Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News