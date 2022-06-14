Sentinel police log for June 14

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Owners of a building on North High Street in Duncannon noticed their building was open the morning of May 30 and on June 4 reported that numerous items were missing from inside the building. Police seek information.
- Police reported June 14 that Brandon Scott Lenig, 36, no address listed, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and summary harassment on May 14 after police said he continuously sent Facebook messages and letters to a woman and showed up at her place of employment. He remains in Perry County Prison on $15,000 cash bail. Court dockets show Lenig was also charged May 14 with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal mischief.
