Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Nathan Lamont King Jr., 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and fleeing police, as well as misdemeanor institutional vandalism, reckless endangerment, accidents involving attended vehicles and summary traffic offenses following a police chase that started in Lower Allen around 3:30 p.m. June 12. Police said they stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Gettysburg Road and discovered the driver had an arrest warrant out of Dauphin County. Police gave King commands to exit the vehicle, and after nearly three minutes of no response, officers used a window punch tool to break the glass of the front passenger window. King put his vehicle into reverse, baking into the patrol vehicle and nearly striking officers, and fled the parking lot, jumping a curb and running a stop sign. When King reached Hummel Avenue, his vehicle got stopped in traffic, but he backed into another Lower Allen patrol vehicle and nearly struck other vehicles while driving into the oncoming lane of travel. Eventually his car was stopped at Lowther and Carlisle roads, and officers forcibly removed King from the vehicle after he refused to exit the car. Police said he continued to resist officers, but they eventually handcuffed him and transported him to prison, where he remains on $350,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Lisburn Road and McCormick Road at 1:54 p.m. June 12. A motorist reported that his vehicle was struck by a dark blue Toyota sedan that fled west on East Lisburn Road and did not stop to provide information or call police. The striking vehicle may have been a Corolla or similar, older model and should have damage to the driver's side front bumper. Police seek information.
- Amy Auxt, 43, and Terry Fairchild, 53, both of Shermans Dale, were arraigned June 5 on charges of felony retail theft and conspiracy in connection with a theft of merchandise from a business that was reported to police on May 12. Police identified the two as suspects during the investigation, and they both surrendered to police on June 5. Each posted $2,000 cash bail and were released from prison.