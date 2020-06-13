Sentinel police log for June 13

®

On 06/09/2020, at 1742 hours, the Carlisle Police Department was dispatched to the 1st block of Wilson Street for a complaint of Theft. The victim stated they had a 6' x 12' "Trump" sign affixed to the side of their home on its north side wall in their backyard. No damages to the property were observed or reported. The "Trump" sign is valued at $90.00 and has not been recovered.Sourced via CRIMEWATCH