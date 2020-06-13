Sentinel police log for June 13

On 06/09/2020, at 1742 hours, the Carlisle Police Department was dispatched to the 1st block of Wilson Street for a complaint of Theft. The victim stated they had a 6' x 12' "Trump" sign affixed to the side of their home on its north side wall in their backyard. No damages to the property were observed or reported. The "Trump" sign is valued at $90.00 and has not been recovered.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A 6-foot by 12-foot Trump sign was reported stolen from the side of a home in the first block of Wilson Street on June 9 at 5:42 p.m. There appeared to be no damage to the property. The sign is valued at $90 and has not been recovered.
- Diriki Birden, 48, of Carlisle, was charged with terroristic threats after a June 2 incident at South Hanover Street and the entrance to Interstate 81. Police said Birden approached a vehicle making comments and movements that he had a firearm and might shoot the victim.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- No one was injured in a three-car crash at 4:10 p.m. June 10 on Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township. Police said a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by a 17-year-old Shippensburg boy was stopped to make a left turn onto Cinda Lane. A 16-year-old Carlisle girl driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was stopped behind him. A 17-year-old Shippensburg boy driving a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup south on Ritner Highway failed to slow for the stopped traffic in time, hitting the back of the Grand Prix, which was pushed into the pickup truck. The truck was pushed across the lanes and crashed into a shrub on a nearby property.
- Police are investigating a burglary at a restaurant in the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. Police responded to the scene at 4:37 a.m. after the restaurant owner discovered a back door open. Money and other items were missing. Surveillance video shows one person entering the restaurant. Police are investigating.
- Two Carlisle men have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and simple assault after an incident at 8 p.m. on May 29. Police said Garrett Barrick, 18, of Carlisle and Evan Winkleman, 19, of Carlisle coordinated a meeting with the victim. When they arrived at the meeting, Barrick and Winkleman rushed and attacked the victim, resulting in serious bodily injury.
- Hyong E. Lee, 82, of Mechanicsburg was taken Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital with a suspected minor injury after 7:48 a.m. June 9 in South Middleton Township. Police said Lee was driving a 1997 Honda Civic south on Hollenbaugh Road when he failed to stop at the sign at the intersection of Lisburn road and hit a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Xi Zhang, 36, of Mechanicsburg.
- Zion M. Ware, 21, of Shippensburg, received suspected serious injuries in a motorcycle crash at 5:42 p.m. June 10. Police said Ware was driving a 1999 Kawasaki Ninja north on Centerville Road in Cooke Township when he failed to negotiate a left turn and attempted to brake, causing him to slid on the gravel and hit a utility pole. He was thrown about 35 feet from the pole.
