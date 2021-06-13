Sentinel police log for June 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Joshua Dechert, 34, of Annville, was charged via summons with misdemeanor accidents involving unattended vehicles and illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition lock, as well as a summary traffic offense after a crash in the 600 block of Hamilton Street at 12:04 p.m. June 5. Police said witnesses reported the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, but he was later located and identified as Dechert. Dechert's license said he was supposed to be operating a vehicle with an ignition interlock, but police said the vehicle was not equipped with it.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Logan Harrison, 26, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving an unregistered vehicle after a traffic stop in the area of West Main Street on June 8. Police said they noticed signs of intoxication and smelled an odor of marijuana. They used a K9 for a drug scan, and police confiscated drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Newville woman was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Bloserville Road at Brick Church Road in Upper Frankford Township at 11:41 a.m. June 9. Police said Hazel Holtry, 77, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on Bloserville Road when police said she suffered a medical emergency and her vehicle left the road and struck a cattle fence. She suffered suspected injuries and was transported by EMS to UPMC Carlisle.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 north in South Middleton Township at 12:22 p.m. June 3. Police said an unknown tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 in the right lane slightly struck another tractor-trailer traveling in the left lane when the driver attempted to merge into the left lane of travel.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Joseph Fasick, 23, of Elliottsburg, was charged with 11 felony counts of child pornography, two felony counts of disseminating child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that started in February into two shared images of child pornography. On June 9, police executed a search warrant in the first block of Frog Hollow Road in Juniata Township and found Fasick in possession of images and videos of child pornography. He remains in prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- Police filed harassment citations against two juveniles - an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy - after an argument over a television remote in the home on West Main Street in New Bloomfield became physical on May 27, police reported June 11.
- Police are investigating a criminal trespass incident after an unknown man wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a hood up was discovered standing on a woman's porch in the 100 block of Juniata Parkway East in Howe Township at 11:14 a.m. March 29 when she arrived at home, police reported June 10. He fled around the back and she lost sight of him.
- A firearm was reported missing from the 100 block of Red Hill Road in Howe Township on May 11, police reported June 12.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.