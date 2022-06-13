Sentinel police log for June 13

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Allen Shea, 36, of Mount Holly Springs was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, summary harassment and summary criminal mischief following an incident at 11:22 p.m. May 4. Police were dispatched to Sandbank Road in South Middleton Township for a reported assault. Police said Shea punched a woman in the face multiple times before choking her with his arm. Shea fled before police arrived and he was taken into custody the following day. His monetary bail is set at $10,000 and a formal arraignment is scheduled for July 11.
- Police are investigating the theft of eBay gift cards from a Carlisle man that took place around midnight on May 25 on Dunwoody Drive in South Middleton Township.
- David Lane, 33, of Newburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment following an incident that took place on June 6. Police responded to the 100 block of Enola Road in Hopewell Township at 7:28 p.m. for a domestic incident. They arrested Lane and transported him to Cumberland County Prison where his bail is set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.
- Police are investigating a stolen wallet that the victim said went missing from Logistics Drive in South Middleton Township between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 7.
- Victoria Medina, 30, of Hanover, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespassing and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township about 8 a.m. June 6. Police responded to the location for a report of trespassing. Medina refused to leave the property and was arrested, police said. Her bail is set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
- A two-vehicle crash on West Trindle Road at Army Heritage Drive in South Middleton Township at 11:14 a.m. June 8 injured two people. Joshua Dorand, 39, of Gardners, was traveling south on Army Heritage Drive while Edward Jones, 57, of Mechanicsburg, drove east on West Trindle Road. Dorand's was a volunteer fire police vehicle and had activated flashing blue lights and a siren while entering the intersection during a steady red light. Jones had a green light and was proceeding through the intersection when Dorand's vehicle struck his. Both vehicles came to a rest blocking the intersection and both drivers were transported to the hospital via Cumberland Goodwill Fire Rescue EMS.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Ian Mansberger, 25, of Mechanicsburg was charged with felony forgery, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor identity theft following an incident that took place on the 1500 block of Williams Grove Road in Mechanicsburg. On Feb. 11, police investigated a fraud that involved several counterfeit checks using the identity of the victim. Police discovered that Mansberger had stolen the victim's checkbook and written several checks to himself. A warrant was issued for Mansberger and he was arraigned June 1 and committed to Cumberland County Prison. A preliminary hearing will be held July 7.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Tyler Beck, 34, of Middletown, faces two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash at 5:04 p.m. April 30 at South Market and Marble streets. A police investigation revealed that Beck was driving his vehicle north on South Market Street when he attempted to turn left to enter West Marble Street. While making the turn he pulled into the path of another vehicle traveling south on South Market Street. The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and police determined that Beck was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.