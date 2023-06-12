Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 2

Sentinel police log for June 2

Today's police log includes a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle, an investigation into terroristic threats and multiple theft and ass…

Sentinel police log for June 9

Sentinel police log for June 9

Today's police log includes a crash with injuries and an investigation into a loitering incident, as well as charges stemming from a foot chase.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wagner refuses defence ministry contracts as spat with Moscow deepens