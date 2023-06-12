Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A Little Wonder parking lot blower was taken from next to a shed in the 700 block of North Hanover Street sometime between June 2 and June 3. Police seek information.
- Jessica Nicole Perez, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass and disorderly conduct after police responded to a home in the 100 block of North East Street at 1:42 a.m. June 11 for an unwanted person. Police said Perez had returned to the home four times after being removed by police for causing a disturbance and damaging walls and household property. During the last incident, police said Perez fled and was found hiding in a portable toilet in Biddle Mission Park. She was arraigned and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police reported June 7 that they are investigating the theft of an Apple MacBook Air after thefts from unlocked vehicles on Fairview Street in South Middleton Township sometime before 5:09 p.m. May 10.
People are also reading…
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Cole Benner, 34, of Liverpool, was charged with felony attempted criminal trespass, attempted burglary, institutional vandalism and theft by unlawful taking, as well as misdemeanor loitering and summary public drunkenness after an incident on May 28, police reported June 9. Police said they responded to Turkey Ridge Road in Greenwood Township for a report of a robbery in progress. They took Benner into custody, and he later posted $50,000 cash bail.
- Christian Ellerman, 18, of Newport, was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police responded to the Red Carpet Inn in Watts Township for a report of a man destroying a room at 4:41 p.m. June 10. Police said they made contact with Ellerman who shouted obscenities at responding troopers and attempted to flee into the room. Police said he began to physically resist arrest, and a scuffle ensued in which police used pepper spray. Ellerman was taken into custody and remains in prison on $50,000 cash bail.