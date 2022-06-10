Sentinel police log for June 10

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- A Carlisle man was transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 north near mile marker 42.0 around 5:30 p.m. June 3. The crash occurred in Lemoyne Borough when Dereck Sease, 21, of Carlisle was traveling in the left lane and swerved into the center lane where he struck a vehicle driven by William Sims, 51, of Dillsburg. Sease then swerved back into the left lane where his vehicle struck the passenger fender of a semi operated by Luis Osorio, 39, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Sease's vehicle then collided with the cement barrier and came to a final rest blocking the left lane. Sims's vehicle came to a rest along the right shoulder and Osorio's vehicle came to a controlled stop in the center lane. Sease was transported via Life Lion to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. He was cited for multiple traffic violations, according to police, and both his and Sims's vehicles were towed from the scene. Sims, his 9-year-old passenger, and Osario were not injured.
Carlisle Police
- About 2 p.m. June 3, police responded to the 100 block of Noble Boulevard in Carlisle for a report of a theft. An investigation revealed that a male attempted to pass a fake $100 bill. Police seek information about that person's identity.
- Jacinto Pacheco Mujo, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of sexual assault after police investigated allegations of the assault that the victim made on the evening of May 26. Mujo was taken into custody at his residence on Hanover Manor on at 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick and his monetary bail is set at $120,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
New Cumberland Borough Police
- Police recovered outdoor chairs Wednesday morning that had been stolen from a downtown residence and are asking anyone who notices their chairs are missing to contact them.
West Shore Regional Police
- Police are attempting to identify a male and female whom they believe are connected to a retail theft from Karns at 1023 State St. in Lemoyne. The theft occurred at 2:45 p.m. Monday, police said.