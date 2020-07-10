Sentinel police log for July 10

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a burglary at New Buffalo Alliance Church in Watts Township at 12:03 a.m. June 27. A person and vehicle were seen on surveillance video.
- Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred at 10:38 p.m. July 4 on Walnut Street in Newport. Police said an unknown car went into the driveway of a home and hit two cars parked in the driveway, causing minor damage. The car then left the scene. Both cars in the driveway had red paint transfer and the striking vehicle may have white paint transfer on it.
- Two masked white men displayed a blunt object weapon during an attempted robbery at Liberty Travel Plaza in Watts Township at 12:44 a.m. June 29.
- Two counts of aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious bodily injury to designated individuals and charges of resisting arrest, simple assault and disorderly conduct against Harley Werner, 23, of Carlisle, were waived for court, police announced July 10. The charges stem from an incident at 9:29 a.m. June 9 in which police said Werner hit a state police trooper while resisting arrest.
- A silver LG cellphone was found on Market Street in Newport and turned in to state police at 8 a.m. July 5. Anyone with information should contact police.
- Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Juniata Parkway East in Howe Township. Police said the burglar damaged the front screen door to enter the home between 6 a.m. June 26 and 3:30 p.m. June 29.
- An unknown substance was sprayed on a lawn on Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township between midnight June 26 and 9:06 p.m. June 28, causing damage.
- Police are investigating a burglary that occurred between 2 p.m. June 18 and 12:17 p.m. June 26 on Mahanoy Valley Road in Miller Township. Police said the burglar entered the home by removing a window air conditioner. Items were stolen from the home and a locked door inside the home was damaged.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
