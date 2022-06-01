 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for June 1

  • 0
Police log logo new

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Emmanuel Jose Alvarez, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a township park for a noise complaint at about 1:30 a.m. May 30. Police said several individuals were found at the park with marijuana present. Alvarez was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana. He was arrested and released on $500 bail.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police said May 31 they have apprehended someone with the help of Camp Hill Police regarding a social-media based threat at Trinity High School. Police said no weapons were involved in the incident and that there is no ongoing threat from the incident. Police did not release any further details about the threat or the person apprehended.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

People are also reading…

  • Noreyanna Alayzia Blair, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, as well as summary driving without a license after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Market Street in Lemoyne at 11:05 p.m. May 21. Police said Blair began to cause a disturbance during the traffic stop and resisted arrest when officers attempted to take her into custody. She was arrested and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 31

Sentinel police log for May 31

Today's Sentinel police log includes men arrested on theft warrants in Carlisle and a crash outside the Boiling Springs Memorial Day parade.

Sentinel police log for May 23

Sentinel police log for May 23

Today's police log includes several crashes with injuries and multiple thefts, as well as reports of prowling and indecent exposure.

Sentinel police log for May 20

Sentinel police log for May 20

Today's police log involves a stolen wallet with cards that were used to purchase $757 of Walmart merchandise as well as an investigation into a theft from a motor vehicle.

Sentinel police log for May 19

Sentinel police log for May 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in an attempted robbery at CVS in December, and a road rage incident in East Pennsboro Township.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists have finally figured out whether dinosaurs were warm or cold-blooded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News