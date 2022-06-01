Sentinel police log for June 1

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Emmanuel Jose Alvarez, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a township park for a noise complaint at about 1:30 a.m. May 30. Police said several individuals were found at the park with marijuana present. Alvarez was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana. He was arrested and released on $500 bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police said May 31 they have apprehended someone with the help of Camp Hill Police regarding a social-media based threat at Trinity High School. Police said no weapons were involved in the incident and that there is no ongoing threat from the incident. Police did not release any further details about the threat or the person apprehended.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Noreyanna Alayzia Blair, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, as well as summary driving without a license after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Market Street in Lemoyne at 11:05 p.m. May 21. Police said Blair began to cause a disturbance during the traffic stop and resisted arrest when officers attempted to take her into custody. She was arrested and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.