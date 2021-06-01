Sentinel police log for June 1

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- The window of a garage adjacent to an alley to the rear of a home in the first block of East Coover Street was broken with rocks overnight between May 13 and May 14.
- Police are investigating attempted prescription medication fraud after they were contacted by a CVS Pharmacy employee on May 15. An employee reported receiving a call from someone identifying as a doctor requesting a prescription for codeine. The caller provided a patient name and prescription information, but the employee did not think the prescription was valid and contacted the doctor. The doctor reported it wasn't them who called the store and also reported that there were other CVS pharmacies receiving the same type of prescription request. Officers waited for someone to pick up the prescription, but no one arrived.
- Police are investigating an attempted theft from a vehicle in the area of North Race and East Green streets. The car's owner reported the attempted theft likely happened around 5:30 a.m. May 16 when they heard the car alarm sound. There was damage to the driver's front door.
- A delivered packaged was stolen from the 100 block of East Locust Street on May 25. A victim reported the theft on May 27 and reported a cellphone ordered online was confirmed to have been delivered to the address.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a witness reported seeing a tractor-trailer strike a stop sign at the intersection of West Marble and York streets on May 28 while turning left onto West Marble Street. The driver left the scene.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Tiffany Lynn Shaffer, 39, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at 6:20 p.m. May 28. Police said Shaffer assaulted a person. She was arrested, transported to booking and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Police are investigating an illegal dumping incident at a local business in the 200 block of Cumberland Parkway after 9 p.m. May 10, police reported May 31. Police said surveillance cameras captured footage of a man in a Dodge pick-up truck dumping landscaping and yard waste into the business' Dumpster. Police said the culprit may have been covering his license plate during the incident.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Benjamin Moats, 45, of Scotland, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest and simple assault, and summary defiant trespass and public drunkenness after an incident at 8:30 a.m. May 25 on Kings Gap Road in Dickinson Township. Police received a report of a man lying unconscious in the 1100 block of Pine Road. Prior to police arrival, Moats woke up and became uncooperative with EMS and fled the scene through nearby yards. Myers was spotted in the first block of Kings Gap Road on a property, and when police attempted to arrest him, he resisted. Police said several other members of law enforcement arrived at the scene and assisted in taking him into custody, which left Myers with minor injuries. He remains in prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- Sonny Harper, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with felony fleeing police, DUI general impairment and endangering the welfare of children, as well as misdemeanor reckless endangerment and summary traffic offenses after police pursuit about 6 p.m. May 29. Police were called to a disturbance in a parking lot in the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township, and Harper fled. After a pursuit, Harper, who is an Arkansas resident temporarily in Pennsylvania for work, was taken into custody. Police discovered a 7-month-old child and a 2-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time, and Harper was transported to UPMC Carlisle for a legal blood draw. He was transported and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-691-7500)
- Jordan Ramirez, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as summary obscuring a license plate after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in Hampden Township at 7:02 p.m. May 20. Police said Ramirez was determined to be in possession of a firearm during the traffic stop, and he was arrested and taken into custody. He remains in prison on $500 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.