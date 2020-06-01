Sentinel police log for June 1

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police said charges are pending against suspects in a recent rash of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles in the township. Police remind everyone to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables inside their vehicles.
State Police at Carlisle (717-243-5252)
- A license plate was lost on Route 34 in South Middleton Township between 4 p.m. May 26 and 9 a.m. May 29. Information should be directed toward police.
- One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township at 3:09 p.m. May 26. Police said William Burdick, 59, of Newville, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailer Blazer in the right lane of the highway when he made an unsafe lane change, hitting a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Russell Bunker, 48, of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Both vehicles crossed into the right lane, where Burdick’s vehicle struck a 1999 Toyota Camry driven by Daniel Wiser, 62, of Newville. The crashes caused the Camry to hit two trees, and the Tacoma hit a message board off the right side of the road. Wiser suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Cumberland Goodwill EMS to UPMC Carlisle.
- A window on a piece of construction equipment was shattered sometime before 10:34 a.m. May 26 in the 100 block of Country View Estates in Upper Frankford Township. Police are investigating.
- A 17-year-old boy from Newville was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a crash in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township at 6:40 a.m. May 31. Police said the boy was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox east on Newville Road veered off the road, striking a mailbox, continuing through a yard and striking a guide rail and fence.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.