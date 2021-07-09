Sentinel police log for July 9

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A hit-and-run crash damaged a trash can and mailbox in the 600 block of Mohawk Road in Upper Frankford Township at 1:54 p.m. June 30.
- Two people were injured in a crash at 10:04 a.m. July 6 in North Newton Township. Police said Cory L. Reineman, 52, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2010 Ford Transit south on Ritner Highway (Route 11) when he stopped for a vehicle turning left from Ritner Highway to Stroughstown Road. Tucker L. O'Donnell, 25, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger behind Reineman and hit the back of Reineman's vehicle. Reineman was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with a suspected serious injury. O'Donnell suffered a suspected minor injury.
- Emmanuel Omoregie, 61, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after police responded to Holy Spirit Hospital for a report of an assault that had occurred on Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. July 5. Police said Omoregie was in an argument with the victim and grabbed them by the throat. The victim then punched Omoregie, who twisted the victim's arm.
- Two wigs and miscellaneous clothing items were taken from a home on Kline Road in Southampton Township in an incident reported at 6:52 a.m. June 30.
- Ryan S. Harvey, 19, of West Chester, was taken to Chambersburg Hospital with suspected minor injuries after a crash at 2:41 a.m. July 5. Police said Harvey was driving a 2016 Honda CRV south on North Earl Street in Shippensburg Township when he failed to negotiate a slight right curve in the road, went straight ahead into the opposite lane and onto the grass where he hit five mailboxes, a utility pole, two PennDOT signs and a tree.
- No one was injured in a hit an run crash on the Interstate 76 east ramp toward Philadelphia at 6:20 a.m. July 8. Police said Levi J. Baumgardner, 39, of Dillsburg, was driving a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia 126 in the left lane when an unknown vehicle ran into the passenger side of his truck as it tried to move from the right to the left lane. The unknown vehicle continued on toward Philadelphia.
