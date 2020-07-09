Sentinel police log for July 9

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Mitchell Holley, 29, of Carlisle, was charged with felony assault of law enforcement officer and aggravated assault, and misdemeanor resisting arrest and repairs to offensive weapons, after a domestic incident call in the 100 block of Tower Circle on June 30. Police said a woman appeared to be injured with a bruised eye and bloody mouth. Police made contact with Holley, who they said was uncooperative and intoxicated. He was restrained after physical resistance, but he then spit at and kicked several police officers and EMS personnel who arrived to assist. He continued to kick and slam his own head to the ground, causing injury, police said, and he was transported to UPMC Carlisle for treatment. He was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- One vehicle was towed from the scene after a crash at the intersection of South York Street and West Marble Street at 9:54 a.m. July 8. Police said Lois Eckert, 83, of Mechanicsburg, was traveling south on South York Street when she stopped at a stop sign and pulled into the intersection, striking a vehicle traveling west on West Marble Street that was operated by Kelsey Ledford, 18, of Mechanicsburg. Ledford's vehicle was towed.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Marquis Thomas Frick-Hill, 19, of New Cumberland, was charged June 24 with felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle and prowling at night after an incident at 2:11 a.m. April 20. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Letchworth Drive for a report of kids yelling outside and a possible crash. Police did not discover any damage from a crash, but did find several vehicles with their dome lights on and which appeared to be rummaged through, with items scattered in the vehicle and on the ground. While police were investigating, New Cumberland Borough Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on an SUV, and the driver fled and eventually crashed on Ross Avenue as it entered Fairview Township. The occupants left the scene. The owner of the vehicle lived in the area of the initial dispatch in Lower Allen, so police determined the vehicle was stolen. In a search of the vehicle, police found a phone believed to belong to a suspect. Police downloaded the data, and two juvenile suspects were identified as being involved, and Frick-Hill was confirmed to be a co-perpetrator in the crime. When interviewed he admitted to stealing items and the vehicle. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
